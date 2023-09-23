RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Surrender illegal weapons or else ...: Manipur govt
September 23, 2023  00:16
The Manipur government has asked the people of the state to surrender illegal weapons within 15 days or face comprehensive search operations by security forces, an official statement from the chief minister's office said on Friday. 

In the statement, the Manipur government said that the state government is willing to take a considerate view for the persons submitting such illegal weapons within these 15 (fifteen) days. 

"At the end of the 15 (fifteen) days, security forces, both of the Centre and the state will undertake a strong and comprehensive search operation all over the state to recover such weapons, and all persons associated with any illegal weapons will be dealt with severely, as per the law," it reads. 

It further said that there have been reports of extortion, threats and abduction by miscreants and groups using illegal weapons. 

"This is a serious matter and the state government will take strong action against such miscreants/ groups in any part of the state," it said. 

The government also appeals to the people of the state to cooperate with both the Central and state governments in restoring peace and normalcy in the state. 

The Manipur government on Friday filed a status report before the Supreme Court on the issue of recovery of stolen or missing weapons and ammunition "from all sources' in the ethnic violence-hit state. -- PTI
SC finds police probe standards 'disappointing' across the country
The top court made the observations in a judgement by which it set aside the conviction of three people, including the two death row convicts, in a case of kidnapping and murder of a 15-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh.

Wushu athlete Mepung Lamgu has gone incommunicado since being denied visa to travel to China for the Asian Games.

The meeting comes a day after Danish Ali faced verbal abuse from BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Lok Sabha.

In separate letters to the speaker, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Supriya Sule of the NCP, DMK leader Kanimozhi and TMC's Aparupa Poddar said what had happened with Ali is unfortunate and that action should be taken against...

