Surrender illegal weapons or else ...: Manipur govt





In the statement, the Manipur government said that the state government is willing to take a considerate view for the persons submitting such illegal weapons within these 15 (fifteen) days.





"At the end of the 15 (fifteen) days, security forces, both of the Centre and the state will undertake a strong and comprehensive search operation all over the state to recover such weapons, and all persons associated with any illegal weapons will be dealt with severely, as per the law," it reads.





It further said that there have been reports of extortion, threats and abduction by miscreants and groups using illegal weapons.





"This is a serious matter and the state government will take strong action against such miscreants/ groups in any part of the state," it said.





The government also appeals to the people of the state to cooperate with both the Central and state governments in restoring peace and normalcy in the state.





The Manipur government on Friday filed a status report before the Supreme Court on the issue of recovery of stolen or missing weapons and ammunition "from all sources' in the ethnic violence-hit state. -- PTI

