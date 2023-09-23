RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shared charges with India weeks ago: Trudeau
September 23, 2023  08:10
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday (local time) said that Ottawa had shared allegations regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar with India weeks ago.    

While addressing a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said, "In regards to India, Canada has shared the credible allegations that I talked about on Monday. With India, we did that many weeks ago. We are there to work constructively with India and we hope that they engage with us so that we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter."  

On Monday, Justin Trudeau alleged India's role behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar resulting in flaring up of tensions between the two nations. 

India on Tuesday rejected such allegations calling them 'absurd' and 'motivated'.  

Ministry of external affairs in a press release said that Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had made similar allegations to PM Narendra Modi and they were "completely rejected."   

MEA in a press release said, "We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their foreign minister. Allegations of the government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated."  

The MEA spokesperson further said no information has been shared by Canada regarding the killing of Nijjar.  

"We are willing to look at any specific information that is provided to us, but so far we have received no specific information from Canada," ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday. -- ANI
