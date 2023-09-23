RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Rahul Gandhi arrives in Jaipur for day-long visit
September 23, 2023  10:45
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Jaipur on Saturday on a one-day visit. 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Congress' in-charge for the state Sukhjinder Randhawa, the party's state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra received Gandhi at the Jaipur airport. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation stone of the new Pradesh Congress Committee office and will address party workers in the Mansarover area of Jaipur on Saturday.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday said that "this programme will give us more strength" and exuded confidence that the party will repeat its government in the state. 

The assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asian Games: Chopra-led India set to showcase its sporting prowess
Asian Games: Chopra-led India set to showcase its sporting prowess

Led by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, India will seek to showcase its ascendency as a sporting power at the Asian Games, which opens formally on Saturday after an unprecedented one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shared credible charges with India weeks ago: Trudeau on Nijjar killing
Shared credible charges with India weeks ago: Trudeau on Nijjar killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada has shared with India evidence of "credible allegations" about the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar many weeks ago.

Deeply concerned about Trudeau's charges: Blinken on India-Canada row
Deeply concerned about Trudeau's charges: Blinken on India-Canada row

His remarks came after the US said on Thursday that it supports Canada's efforts to investigate allegations of India's involvement in the killing of Nijjar, observing that no country can get any "special exemption" for such kind of...

Not elected to listen to hate speeches, may quit LS, says Danish Ali
Not elected to listen to hate speeches, may quit LS, says Danish Ali

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali on Friday said if action is not taken against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks in the Lok Sabha, then he could consider quitting the membership of the House. He also said that people had...

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC shortlists seven venues in the Carribbean
T20 World Cup 2024: ICC shortlists seven venues in the Carribbean

The ICC on Friday said seven venues in the Caribbean and three cities of USA will co-host the next year's men's T20 World Cup from June 4-30.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances