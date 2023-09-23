Rahul Gandhi arrives in Jaipur for day-long visit

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Jaipur for day-long visitSeptember 23, 2023 10:45
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Jaipur on Saturday on a one-day visit.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Congress' in-charge for the state Sukhjinder Randhawa, the party's state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra received Gandhi at the Jaipur airport.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation stone of the new Pradesh Congress Committee office and will address party workers in the Mansarover area of Jaipur on Saturday.
Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday said that "this programme will give us more strength" and exuded confidence that the party will repeat its government in the state.
The assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Deeply concerned about Trudeau's charges: Blinken on India-Canada row
His remarks came after the US said on Thursday that it supports Canada's efforts to investigate allegations of India's involvement in the killing of Nijjar, observing that no country can get any "special exemption" for such kind of...
Not elected to listen to hate speeches, may quit LS, says Danish Ali
Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali on Friday said if action is not taken against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks in the Lok Sabha, then he could consider quitting the membership of the House. He also said that people had...