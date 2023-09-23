NIA confiscates property of SFJ's Pannu

NIA confiscates property of SFJ's PannuSeptember 23, 2023 15:10
The National Investigation Agency Saturday confiscated the property of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice's chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in Chandigarh, said official sources.
A 'property confiscation notice' was put up outside the residence of pro-Khalistan Pannu in Chandigarh, they said.
The action was taken under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
'1/4th share of house no 2033, sector 15-C, Chandigarh, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a proclaimed offender in NIA case stands confiscated to the state under section 33 (5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by the orders of the NIA special court, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab. This is for information of general public,' read the notice put up outside Pannu's house. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Favourites India aim for Olympic berth with good show at Asian Games
The midfield will be spearheaded by Olympic bronze medal-winning former skipper Manpreet Singh, current vice-captain Hardik Singh and young Vivek Sagar Prasad, while India also boasts of a strong, attacking forwardline in Shamsher Singh,...
Trudeau's allegations based on Five Eyes intel, confirms US diplomat
Admitting for the first time, a top United States diplomat has confirmed that there was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that had prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's offensive allegation about Indian agents'...