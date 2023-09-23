RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi to lay foundation stone of International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi today
September 23, 2023  08:28
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday afternoon.   

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spent Rs 121 crore on land acquisition for the construction of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi. 

Moreover, the BCCI will spend Rs 330 crore on the stadium's construction.   

The thematic architecture of this stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped floodlights, ghat steps-based seating, and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade. 

The stadium will have a capacity of 30,000 spectators.   

Later, at around 3.15 pm, the Prime Minister will reach Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and will participate in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023.  -- ANI
