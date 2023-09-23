RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Making sincere attempts to draft laws in Indian languages: Modi
September 23, 2023  12:41
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his government is making sincere attempts to draft laws in a simple manner and in Indian languages to the maximum extent.

Inaugurating the International Lawyers' Conference New Delhi, he said the language used to write laws and in the judicial process plays a big role in ensuring justice.

"We in the Indian government are thinking that law should be produced in two ways. One draft will be in the language you are used to," he said to the audience drawn from the legal field.

"The second draft will be in a language which the country's common man can understand. He should consider the law his own."

Modi said there had been a practice of drafting laws in a complex manner.

Lauding the legal fraternity, he said the judiciary and the Bar have long been protectors of India's justice system and noted that they played a pivotal in India's independence.

The likes of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were lawyers, the prime minister said.

The conference, he said, is happening at a time when India has witnessed several historic moments.

Referring to the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament, he said this will give new direction and energy to women-led development.

He also spoke of the G20 Summit and the successful Chandrayaan mission.

With India working hard to achieve the goal of becoming a developed country by 2047, it requires the base of a strong and impartial justice system, he said.

Impartial justice has a big role in the growing faith of the world in India, Modi added. -- PTI

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with ground level functionaries of G20 Summit, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo
