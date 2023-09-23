Kabbadi player hacked to death in Punjab over personal enmity, 2 held





Kapurthala senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh Sandhu said the police identified six accused and arrested two of them.





Hardip Singh was killed on Wednesday night with swords and other weapons at Dhilwan due to personal enmity, the police said.





The SSP said that the remaining accused will be apprehended soon.





Personal enmity led to the killing, he said.





The police have registered a case at the Dhilwan police station.





In his complaint, the deceased's father Gurnam Singh said that five to six people came to his house on Wednesday night and knocked on the door and shouted that they had killed his son.





When he opened the door he found his son seriously injured and took him to the civil hospital, Jalandhar, where the doctors declared him brought dead, the complainant said.





Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said this was not an isolated incident and there is "complete jungle raj" prevailing in Punjab.





He demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should step down from his post. -- PTI

A 22-year-old local kabbadi player has been killed in Dhilwan in Punjab's Kapurthala district, the police said on Friday, citing personal enmity as the reason behind the crime.