If it has to, US will pick India: Ex-Pentagon official
September 23, 2023  11:05
Stating that Justin Trudeau's allegations have led to "greater danger' for Canada than India, former Pentagon official Michael Rubin said that if the United States has to choose between Ottawa and New Delhi, it will surely choose the latter as the relationship is "too important".   

He said that India is far more important strategically than Canada is and Ottawa picking up a fight with India is like "an ant picking up a fight against an elephant'.   

While referring to the poor approval ratings of Justin Trudeau, Rubin added that he is not long for the premiership, and the US can rebuild the relationship after he is gone.  

"I suspect that the United States doesn't want to be painted a corner to choose between two friends. But if we have to choose between two friends, increasingly we're going to choose India on this matter, simply because Nijjar was a terrorist, and India is too important. Our relationship is too important," Michael Rubin said while speaking to ANI.   

"Justin Trudeau probably isn't long for the Canadian premiership, and then we can rebuild the relationship after he's gone," he added.   

Michael Rubin is a former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Specialisation in Iran, Turkey, and South Asia. -- ANI
China has spent half a century plotting to defeat America and in some respects, the Chinese military is already at par with the US armed forces, Haley said in a major policy speech on the economy in the key early primary State of New...

In the opening ODI match at Mohali against Australia on Friday, Surya struck a flawless 49 ball 50 which included five fours and a six.

Seventy two years ago, a newly independent India ventured to hold the the first Asian Games in Delhi with meager resources.

'When I was playing regularly, there must have been someone who had to sit out, and I wasn't guilty. So you can't feel low if you are sitting out because the team is winning.'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada has shared with India evidence of "credible allegations" about the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar many weeks ago.

