If it has to, US will pick India: Ex-Pentagon official

"I suspect that the United States doesn't want to be painted a corner to choose between two friends. But if we have to choose between two friends, increasingly we're going to choose India on this matter, simply because Nijjar was a terrorist, and India is too important. Our relationship is too important," Michael Rubin said while speaking to ANI.





"Justin Trudeau probably isn't long for the Canadian premiership, and then we can rebuild the relationship after he's gone," he added.





Michael Rubin is a former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Specialisation in Iran, Turkey, and South Asia. -- ANI

