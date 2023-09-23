RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Have never spoken anything against Ajit Dada: Supriya Sule
September 23, 2023  15:46
image
Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule said on Saturday that she has never spoken anything against her politically estranged cousin Ajit Pawar.

Sule, who represents the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, was in Pune to visit Ganesh idols on the occasion of the ongoing Ganeshotsav.

The NCP suffered a jolt in July after a group of party leaders led by Ajit Pawar broke away and joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra. 

Sule has remained with her father and party founder Sharad Pawar.

Talking to reporters after paying obeisance to the elephant-headed deity at the Kasba Ganpati pandal, she said, "I never ask anything to God, I only thank them. This year, the state has received less rain, so I prayed to God for Maharashtra to receive good showers."

Asked about her recent speech referring to bhai (brother) in Parliament, Sule said, "Ajit Dada is my elder brother and I have never spoken anything against him. Whatever I said in Parliament is not against any person but against the statements made by honourable PM Modiji and Amit Shah."

Speaking in Parliament on the women's reservation bill, Sule had said, "Har ghar mein aise bhai nahi hote hain jo behan ka kalyan dekhte hain (not every house has a brother that likes to see the well-being of the sister)."

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised her party for the last 10 years but now he doesn't say that NCP is a Naturally Corrupt Party.

"The BJP always conducted revenge politics. If allegations made against us are true, let there be an inquiry (against us). Also, if the allegations turn out to be false, BJP should apologise to us," she said.

To a question about BJP Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in the Lower House against BSP MP Danish Ali, Sule said it was very unfortunate.

"The NCP and the Trinamool Congress have already written to the Lok Sabha Speaker about the incident," she said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Favourites India aim for Olympic berth with good show at Asian Games
Favourites India aim for Olympic berth with good show at Asian Games

The midfield will be spearheaded by Olympic bronze medal-winning former skipper Manpreet Singh, current vice-captain Hardik Singh and young Vivek Sagar Prasad, while India also boasts of a strong, attacking forwardline in Shamsher Singh,...

Trudeau's allegations based on Five Eyes intel, confirms US diplomat
Trudeau's allegations based on Five Eyes intel, confirms US diplomat

Admitting for the first time, a top United States diplomat has confirmed that there was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that had prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's offensive allegation about Indian agents'...

Can Indian tennis continue its medal-winning spree at Asiad?
Can Indian tennis continue its medal-winning spree at Asiad?

'To win a medal, the players will have to play a couple of tough rounds. The draws are fine, and balanced and give us the opportunity to go deep.'

Asian Games: Indian men's TT team thrash Tajikistan, enter knockouts
Asian Games: Indian men's TT team thrash Tajikistan, enter knockouts

Earlier in the day, the Indian women's table tennis team of Diya Parag Chitale, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee scripted a facile 3-0 victory over Nepal.

Verstappen beats Piastri to Japanese GP pole
Verstappen beats Piastri to Japanese GP pole

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified fourth with Mexican Sergio Perez, Verstappen's closest title rival and team mate but a massive 151 points adrift after 15 of 22 rounds, fifth and 0.773 off his team mate's pace.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances