RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
CID begins quizzing Chandrababu Naidu in AP jail
September 23, 2023  11:10
image
A team of Andhra Pradesh police CID officials on Saturday began interrogation of Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case on Saturday at the central prison in Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh. 

On Friday, the ACB Court in Vijayawada granted two days' police custody of the 73-year old Naidu to the CID for further interrogation. 

The questioning is allowed from 9.30 am to 5 pm on both days (September 23 and 24). 

The court allowed three deputy superintendents of police from the Economic Offences Wing of the CID, accompanied by six more junior police officers, one professional videographer and two official mediators to participate in the interrogation. 

The court also permitted the assistance of a team of lawyers for Naidu during the interrogation at reasonable intervals of five minutes after every one hour of questioning. 

The court directed the CID to permit Naidu's counsel to be present within a visible distance during his custody without interference. 

It has allowed questioning of Naidu in the jail premises itself considering the paucity of time, health and age of the former chief minister, helping him avoid the nearly 200 km-long journey from Rajamahendravaram central prison to the CID office in Mangalagiri. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sanatan remark: SC to hear plea for FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin, others
Sanatan remark: SC to hear plea for FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin, others

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi issued notices on the petition filed by Chennai-based lawyer B Jagannath who said the apex court has passed several directions, including for registration of FIR, in similar cases.

Law panel chief for making lynching a separate crime in new criminal law
Law panel chief for making lynching a separate crime in new criminal law

The Law Commission on Friday told a parliamentary panel that there was a need to define as to what amounts to "lynching" in the proposed Bharat Nyay Sanhita, sources said.

U-19 WC: India to face Bangladesh in opener
U-19 WC: India to face Bangladesh in opener

Featuring a total of 16 teams, the U-19 World Cup will be held from January 13 to February 4 in Sri Lanka, with the hosts taking on Zimbabwe in the tournament-opener in Colombo.

India, Canada spat not to impact proposed free trade pact: Experts
India, Canada spat not to impact proposed free trade pact: Experts

The talks for a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and Canada may have taken a pause but will resume once the political row between the two countries is resolved as the pact has economic benefits for both the nations, trade experts...

Asian Games: Chopra-led India set to showcase its sporting prowess
Asian Games: Chopra-led India set to showcase its sporting prowess

Led by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, India will seek to showcase its ascendency as a sporting power at the Asian Games, which opens formally on Saturday after an unprecedented one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances