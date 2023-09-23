RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Cauvery row: Call for Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26
September 23, 2023  19:55
image
Pro-Kannada organisations have given a call for Bengaluru Bandh' on September 26 in protest against the release of 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The organisations appealed to schools, colleges, shopkeepers, owners of various commercial establishments, factories, companies and transporters to support their call for a shut-down.

Reacting to the bandh call on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "The state government is committed to protecting the interest of the state. Yet, the opposition parties are giving a political dimension to the Cauvery issue."

He told reporters in Bengaluru that the state government has made a representation to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) with regard to the release of water to Tamil Nadu.

The Deputy CM further said the bandh will not serve any purpose.

The official call for shutdown in Bengaluru was given on Saturday by farmers and pro-Kannada outfits observing 'Mandya Bandh'.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had on Monday directed Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) made such a recommendation last week.

The Supreme Court had also refused to interfere with orders of the CWMA and CWRC directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, following which protests erupted in different parts of the state. 

Karnataka has been maintaining that it was not in a position to release water, taking into account its own requirement for drinking water and irrigation of standing crops in the Cauvery basin areas, as there has been water scarcity due to deficit monsoon rains.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Missing Indian wushu player breaks silence
Missing Indian wushu player breaks silence

Wushu athlete says she's 'alright'

In Pictures - China goes all out for Asian Games
In Pictures - China goes all out for Asian Games

Crowd roar as Xi opens Hangzhou Asian Games

SEE: Asian Games opens with futuristic ceremony
SEE: Asian Games opens with futuristic ceremony

In keeping with the main theme of 'Tides Surging in Asia', the ceremony was about the intermingling of China, Asia and the world in the new era

Oppn steps up pressure on Speaker for action against Bidhuri
Oppn steps up pressure on Speaker for action against Bidhuri

Opposition leaders on Saturday stepped up pressure on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for stringent action against Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri over his derogatory remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in the House.

Simultaneous poll panel to seek views of political parties
Simultaneous poll panel to seek views of political parties

A high-level committee to explore the feasibility of conducting simultaneous elections, headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, held its first meeting in New Delhi on Saturday and decided to invite political parties and the Law...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances