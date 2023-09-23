RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


50-year-old man beaten to death at railway station in Jaipur
September 23, 2023  01:15
A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death at the Jagatpura railway station in Jaipur, the police said on Friday. 

The victim, Chandrash Meena, a resident of Bassi, had a dispute with some people on Thursday over occupying a train seat, Jawahar Circle station house officer Arvind Charan said. 

When Chandrash alighted at the station, he was beaten up by one Jitendra Meena and his accomplices who later fled the spot, Charan said. 

The police took him to Jaipuria Hospital where he was declared dead, the SHO said, adding that the body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Friday. 

A case of murder has been registered against Jitendra Meena and another person, the police said. 

The SHO said police are analysing footage from CCTV cameras at the station to identify the other assailants involved in the crime. -- PTI
