World's largest Cedar tree found in J-K's Doda





The officials want the location of the Cedar tree to be declared as a heritage site, while the Panchayat Raj Institution members demanded that the location be brought under a tourism map.





Believed to be centuries old, the mammoth tree located on the eastern hill of Gandoh tehsil's Chanti-Bala Panchayat, 124 km from Doda town, has a religious significance for Nag devotees and has been worshipped for centuries by the community.





Surrounded by a thick coniferous forest, the visibly different tree because of its gigantic size, was located by the field staff, divisional forest officer, Bhaderwah Chander Shekhar said at the scene.





"The Deodar, also known as cedar, has a trunk diameter of 54 feet and 35 feet breast size, which is the scientific way of measuring the size of a tree. As per our research and the data we have collected, this is the largest tree of this species (Cedrus Deodara) in the world and seems to be the oldest one as well," he said.





Shekhar said the department would refer this to the Forest Survey of India to calculate its exact age.





"We have adopted the procedure so that this will be declared as a heritage site for its unique size," the forest official said, adding "once the tree is declared heritage, people from all over the world will start visiting here to see this unique tree which gives a nostalgic feeling due to its size'. -- PTI

A Cedar tree, having 54 feet trunk and 35 feet breast diameter, was found in Chanti Bala in the Bhalessa forest range in Jammu and Kashmir Doda district, which forest officials claim is the world's largest and perhaps the oldest Cedar tree.