RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Two inter-faith students harassed in Karnataka
September 22, 2023  22:20
Representational image
Representational image
Two college students belonging to different faiths from Kaup taluk in Udupi district were allegedly harassed by a group of right-wing activists when they were returning after visiting a waterfall at Agumbe in Shivamogga district on Friday, the police said. 

A case was registered at the Kaup police station after a complaint was lodged by the girl's brother. 

It has been stated in the complaint that his sister had gone to Agumbe with her college mate, belonging to another community, on the latter's motorcycle. 

While they were returning, a group of right-wing activists waylaid the motorcycle. 

They allegedly hurled abuse at the girl for going out with a person from another community and harassed her. 

The alleged harassment was recorded by the girl's college mate on his mobile phone. 

Based on the complaint, the Kaup police registered a case for offences punishable under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred between classes), 354D (stalking). -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

KL Rahul spills the beans on India's gruelling victory
KL Rahul spills the beans on India's gruelling victory

KL Rahul believes it is always good to put himself in "challenging situations"

Fresh clashes in Imphal after rearrest of youth released on bail
Fresh clashes in Imphal after rearrest of youth released on bail

A special court in Manipur on Friday granted bail to the five village defence volunteers who were arrested by the police for possessing weapons amid an agitation for their release, officials said.

In Pictures - India clinch comfortable five-wicket win over Australia
In Pictures - India clinch comfortable five-wicket win over Australia

India clinched a comfortable five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Mohali ODI, India vs Australia PIX: Shami, batters dazzle
Mohali ODI, India vs Australia PIX: Shami, batters dazzle

Seamer Mohammed Shami claimed career-best figures of 5-51 and India's frontline batters gave a good account themselves to secure their five-wicket victory against Australia in the opening One-Day International on Friday.

How SKY conquered his ODI demons...
How SKY conquered his ODI demons...

'I thought, let's take a little more time, calm myself, take it slowly, and try to bat deep'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances