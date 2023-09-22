RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha reach Udaipur for nuptials
September 22, 2023  14:51
Pic: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
Pic: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra reached Udaipur on Friday ahead of their wedding over the weekend. 

Top politicians and film personalities are expected to attend the pre-wedding functions on Saturday and the main ceremony on Sunday at The Leela Palace Udaipur. 

The 34-year-old actor and politician were accompanied by their families as they reached Dabok Airport in Udaipur from where they left for their hotels. 

Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also expected to arrive in Udaipur on Saturday for the wedding. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the ceremony with his wife and children. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also expected. 

The wedding on Sunday may see guests such as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Parineeti and Raghav, 34, got engaged in May in Delhi in a private ceremony attended by family members and political leaders.
