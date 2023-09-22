RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Pak to address UNGA today, India's right to reply on Saturday
September 22, 2023  12:52
Representational image. ANI Photo
Representational image. ANI Photo
Pakistan will be addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly during the morning session on Friday. 

Pakistan will be represented by interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. 

Notably, India will have the right to reply on Saturday, which New Delhi is likely to exercise. 

Other than Pakistan, 15 countries will address the morning session of the UNGA. 

This includes Israel, Iraq, Bangladesh, the Republic of North Macedonia, Andorra, Thailand, Mauritius, Saint Lucia, Malaysia, Malta, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, and Fiji. 

18 other countries will also address the UNGA in the afternoon session. It will include the United Kingdom, which will be represented by the deputy PM Oliver Dowden who is likely to speak on the risks of Artificial Intelligence (AI). 

The other countries, that will address the afternoon session are Vietnam, Solomon Islands, Lesotho, Cambodia, Georgia, Gabon, Ireland, Grenada, Truvalu, Haiti, Tonga, Singapore, Bahrain, Australia, Bahamas, Sweden and Costa Rica.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

US supports Canada's efforts in probe against India, says NSA Jake Sullivan
US supports Canada's efforts in probe against India, says NSA Jake Sullivan

Refusing to respond to questions on the evidence of Canadian allegations, Sullivan said he is not going to speak to either intelligence or law enforcement matters from this podium.

Parliament adjourns sine die a day in advance
Parliament adjourns sine die a day in advance

The special session saw the women's reservation bill being passed by both Houses.

Priyanka Or Kareena: Who Will You Watch?
Priyanka Or Kareena: Who Will You Watch?

Kareena in a Kalimpong murder mystery, Priyanka in a Hollywood rom-com, a South Korean style western and lots, lots more on OTT this week.

Canada, allies gathered intel on Indian officials: Report
Canada, allies gathered intel on Indian officials: Report

Canada's allegations of India's involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist in Surrey that sparked a diplomatic row between the two nations are based on both human and signals intelligence and inputs from an ally from Ottawa's Five...

Panghal wins bronze and quota for Paris Olympics
Panghal wins bronze and quota for Paris Olympics

Young Indian wrestler Antim Panghal's superb campaign at the World Championships culminated with a bronze medal, a performance that also earned the country a 53kg quota for the Paris Olympics.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances