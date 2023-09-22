Pak to address UNGA today, India's right to reply on Saturday





Pakistan will be represented by interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.





Notably, India will have the right to reply on Saturday, which New Delhi is likely to exercise.





Other than Pakistan, 15 countries will address the morning session of the UNGA.





This includes Israel, Iraq, Bangladesh, the Republic of North Macedonia, Andorra, Thailand, Mauritius, Saint Lucia, Malaysia, Malta, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, and Fiji.





18 other countries will also address the UNGA in the afternoon session. It will include the United Kingdom, which will be represented by the deputy PM Oliver Dowden who is likely to speak on the risks of Artificial Intelligence (AI).





The other countries, that will address the afternoon session are Vietnam, Solomon Islands, Lesotho, Cambodia, Georgia, Gabon, Ireland, Grenada, Truvalu, Haiti, Tonga, Singapore, Bahrain, Australia, Bahamas, Sweden and Costa Rica.

