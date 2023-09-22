ODI World Cup winners to get $4 mn, $2 mn for runners-up: ICC





The ICC announced the prize money and incentives for all 48 matches to be played in the showpiece starting next month.





The two losing semi finalists will get $800,000 (Rs 6 crore approximately) each.





The other six teams who fail to qualify for the knockouts will get $100,000 (Rs 82 lakh approximately) each, and the winner of each group stage match will get an incentive of $40000 (Rs 33 lakh approximately).





A total of $10 million will be distributed by the ICC among all winning teams throughout the tournament. -- PTI

The winner of the upcoming ODI World Cup will get a prize purse of $4 million (approximately Rs 33 crore) while the runners-up will get richer by $2 million (approximately 16 crore), the International Cricket Council said on Friday.