ODI World Cup winners to get $4 mn, $2 mn for runners-up: ICC
September 22, 2023  21:29
The winner of the upcoming ODI World Cup will get a prize purse of $4 million (approximately Rs 33 crore) while the runners-up will get richer by $2 million (approximately 16 crore), the International Cricket Council said on Friday. 

The ICC announced the prize money and incentives for all 48 matches to be played in the showpiece starting next month. 

The two losing semi finalists will get $800,000 (Rs 6 crore approximately) each. 

The other six teams who fail to qualify for the knockouts will get $100,000 (Rs 82 lakh approximately) each, and the winner of each group stage match will get an incentive of $40000 (Rs 33 lakh approximately). 

A total of $10 million will be distributed by the ICC among all winning teams throughout the tournament. -- PTI
