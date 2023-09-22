RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
NIA chargesheets 13 in Puducherry bomb blast, assassination case
September 22, 2023  20:41
image
The National Investigation Agency on Friday chargesheeted 13 persons in the Villianur (Puducherry) bomb blast case involving the assassination of a political functionary in a brutal attack.  

Key conspirator in the case, Nithyanandam, along with his associates Vignesh, Siva Sankar, Raja, Pradap, Karthikeyan, Vengatesh, Rajamani, Ezhumalai, Kathirvel, Ramachandiran, Lakshmanan, Dhilipan and Ramanathan were charge-sheeted by the agency.  

All of them, except Ramanathan, have been charge-sheeted by the NIA under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.  

All the accused were arrested after the crime they committed.  

Six motorcycle-borne assailants had on March 26 this year 2023 hurled countrymade bombs at Senthul Kumaran in front of a bakery located at Villianur in the Puducherry union territory. 

The accused then attacked the victim with machetes, killing him on the spot.  

The local police had initially registered a case, which was handed over to the NIA and re-registered on April 29 this year.  

As per the NIA investigations in the case, the conspiracy to attack Senthil Kumaran was masterminded by Nithiyanantham with the aim of striking terror among the local people in Villianur and surrounding areas.  

In furtherance of the conspiracy, Nithiyanantham had formed a terrorist gang to fabricate countrymade explosives and had also organised the machetes to commit the brutal attack.  

As part of the conspiracy, the NIA said, Nithiyanantham had sent Kathirvel to conduct surveillance on Senthil Kumaran in Villianur.  

After Senthil's presence in the area was confirmed, the agency said, the main accused sent the six assailants, Vignesh, Siva Sankar, Raja, Pradeep, Karthikeyan and Vengatesh, on three motorcycles to carry out the assassination.  

After the fatal attack, the accused had hidden the vehicles and blood-stained machetes used in the assassination, along with their blood-stained clothes. 

"Recovery of these items was made during investigations, on the basis of their disclosures," added the agency. -- ANI                       
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Who's Raina Taking A Ride With?
Who's Raina Taking A Ride With?

Marc Marquez and Suresh Raina rode around the Buddha International Circuit in a Royal Enfield Classic with a sidecar.

Canada, allies gathered intel on Indian officials: Report
Canada, allies gathered intel on Indian officials: Report

Canada's allegations of India's involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist in Surrey that sparked a diplomatic row between the two nations are based on both human and signals intelligence and inputs from an ally from Ottawa's Five...

Speaker lets off BJP's Bidhuri with a warning, Cong seeks suspension
Speaker lets off BJP's Bidhuri with a warning, Cong seeks suspension

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took 'serious note' of certain objectionable remarks made by BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri in the House and warned him of 'strict action' if such behaviour is repeated in the future, officials said.

Maha Speaker to hear disqualification pleas by Sena factions next week
Maha Speaker to hear disqualification pleas by Sena factions next week

Narwekar had said on Thursday that he won't delay the decision on the disqualification pleas of some Sena MLAs but wouldn't rush into it either as it may result in miscarriage of justice .

U-19 WC: India to face Bangladesh in opener
U-19 WC: India to face Bangladesh in opener

Featuring a total of 16 teams, the U-19 World Cup will be held from January 13 to February 4 in Sri Lanka, with the hosts taking on Zimbabwe in the tournament-opener in Colombo.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances