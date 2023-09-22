RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Nafrat ke bazaar mein': Rahul meets Danish Ali
September 22, 2023  20:25
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday evening met with Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali after derogatory remarks were made against the latter in the Lok Sabha by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri.  

Rahul arrived at Danish Ali's residence in the national capital to meet the latter.  

Meanwhile speaking with the reporters after meeting the BSP MP, Rahul said, "Shop of love in the market of hate (Nafrat ke Bazaar mein Mohabbat ki Dukan."  

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also met the BSP MP.  

The meeting comes a day after Danish Ali faced verbal abuse from BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Lok Sabha.  

Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali has triggered anger among the Opposition parties, with their demand for strict action against Bidhuri.  

Ali has given an ultimatum of leaving the Parliament if the Speaker will not conduct an enquiry into the matter.  

Speaking to the reporters, the BSP leader said that Bidhuri, a BJP MP from South Delhi, has insulted the whole nation with his remark targeting a particular community.  

Further, in a jibe at the BJP, Danish Ali said that this is a matter of watching whether the BJP will take any action against Ramesh Bidhuri or if he will be promoted and included in the central cabinet of ministers.  -- ANI
