RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Myanmarese PhD student of Visva-Bharati goes missing; kidnap suspected
September 22, 2023  23:00
Representational image
Representational image
A 30-year-old PhD student of Visva-Bharati, who is a Myanmarese national, has gone missing, while it is suspected that the researcher has been abducted, police said on Friday.                 

The central university has informed the police about the incident and an investigation has started.                 

The student, identified as Pannacara, used to stay outside the campus at a rented house in Indira Palli locality of Bolpur.                 

Another person, who stayed with him, informed the university that a group of unidentified men abducted him in a car from the house on Thursday afternoon.                 

The registrar of the university has lodged a complaint immediately with the police on the basis of the information provided by his roommate. 

"We are worried about the incident," said Mahua Banerjee, the public relations officer of Visva-Bharati.                 

The missing student, who hailed from Yangon region of the neighbouring country, has been doing his PhD at the Department of Sanskrit, Pali and Prakrit since 2016. 

Superintendent of police Raj Narayan Mukherjee said, "A case has been registered. Our officers have started an investigation." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

KL Rahul spills the beans on India's gruelling victory
KL Rahul spills the beans on India's gruelling victory

KL Rahul believes it is always good to put himself in "challenging situations"

Massive purse for ICC World Cup winners
Massive purse for ICC World Cup winners

A total of US$10 million will be distributed by the ICC among all winning teams throughout the tournament.

Bhima Koregaon Commission Term Expires
Bhima Koregaon Commission Term Expires

If an extension is granted, the Commission's next hearing will be a long one: From October 16-28, so as to complete the cross-examination of all remaining witnesses.

'Deep down, he remained Dharamdev Anand'
'Deep down, he remained Dharamdev Anand'

'A simple boy from Gurdaspur, whom I caught glimpses of when he was sitting alone in his penthouse, reflecting on life and how far he had come.'

Watch Shilpa Shetty Dance!
Watch Shilpa Shetty Dance!

After celebrating the Ganpati festival with her family and friends, Shilpa Shetty said goodbye to the Lord with a lot of fanfare.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances