RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Medium intensity tremor recorded off Palghar coast near Mumbai, no damage
September 22, 2023  20:16
image
A medium intensity tremor of 3.8 magnitude occurred off the Palghar coast near Mumbai on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. 

JL Gautam, scientist with the NCS, said the quake occurred at 5.19 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres inside the sea off the coast of Palghar, some 78 kilometres north west of the metropolis. 

Palghar district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said there was no report of any kind damage caused by the tremor. 

Dahanu tehsildar Abhijit Deshmukh said more details about the tremor were awaited. 

The NCS is an institute under the ministry of earth sciences and is the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Speaker lets off BJP's Bidhuri with a warning, Cong seeks suspension
Speaker lets off BJP's Bidhuri with a warning, Cong seeks suspension

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took 'serious note' of certain objectionable remarks made by BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri in the House and warned him of 'strict action' if such behaviour is repeated in the future, officials said.

'My ex-wife, now my partner, refuses physical intimacy'
'My ex-wife, now my partner, refuses physical intimacy'

rediffGURU Ashish Sehgal, who holds a doctorate in neuro linguistic programming, mental health and social welfare, offers relationship advice.

Why Salman Loves Gippy Grewal
Why Salman Loves Gippy Grewal

'A face like this cannot go wrong,' Salman Khan endorses Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal at the trailer launch of the latter's new film, Maujaan Hi Maujaan.

Maxwell reveals his favourite World Cup moments!
Maxwell reveals his favourite World Cup moments!

For the upcoming World Cup in India, Maxwel bets on Mitchell Marsh to stand out for the Aussies.

Online threats to Hindus: Canada says no place for...
Online threats to Hindus: Canada says no place for...

The Canadian government has said the circulation of an online video in which Hindu Canadians are told to leave the country is offensive and hateful, asserting that acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances