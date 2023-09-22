RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Manipur: Airtel gets notice for active internet service
September 22, 2023  11:41
image
The Manipur government has served a show cause notice to a private telecom company over the availability 'of internet data services in mobile phones in some areas of Churachandpur and adjoining Bishnupur district on September 20' while the suspension of mobile data service is still in force, an official said.

Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh, in a letter to Ashish Bansal, Chief Technical Officer, Airtel, Imphal on Thursday remarked it is 'a serious lapse on the part of service provider and this lapse might have led to the dissemination of inflammatory and provocative clips and messages in various social media platforms leading to communal tension, hatred and rumours', the official said.

The letter said, 'Considering the very sensitive and volatile law and order situation currently prevailing in the state, the aforesaid lapses have been viewed very seriously by the state government, and this amounts to violation of the government orders.'

The state government has asked Airtel to give a written explanation of its lapses by Friday.

The state government also sought to know 'who are responsible officers  for such act' and 'explanation as to why appropriate legal action should not be taken against Airtel for violation of government orders'.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Big blow for Pakistan as injured Naseem misses World Cup bus
Big blow for Pakistan as injured Naseem misses World Cup bus

Aiming for their second Cricket World Cup title, Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam and are armed with a strong batting unit that includes Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Mohammed Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Salman Agha.

Govt cuts wheat stock limit for traders, wholesalers
Govt cuts wheat stock limit for traders, wholesalers

The government on September 14 further reduced the stock limit on wheat traders, wholesalers and big chain retailers to 2,000 tonnes from 3,000 tonnes with immediate effect to control wheat prices, which are showing an uptick again after...

Why Salman Loves About Gippy Grewal
Why Salman Loves About Gippy Grewal

'A face like this cannot go wrong,' Salman Khan endorses Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal at the trailer launch of the latter's new film, Maujaan Hi Maujaan.

Meet Shilpa's Daughter From Sukhee
Meet Shilpa's Daughter From Sukhee

Her adorable fashion pics will lift your spirits.

Growth prospects, deleveraging to drive gains for Bharti Airtel stock
Growth prospects, deleveraging to drive gains for Bharti Airtel stock

There have been several positive signals in Bharti Airtel with revenue market share (RMS) growth, better visibility of profits from Africa, and enough free cash flow to pursue deleveraging. Airtel's 4G and 5G data subscriber net...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances