RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Major fire at shopping mall in Mumbai, several feared trapped
September 22, 2023  16:33
File image
File image
A major fire broke out at Hira Panna Mall in suburban Oshiwara in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, a civic official said. 

Some people are feared to have been trapped inside though there are no reports of casualties so far, he said. 

As many as 25 fire brigade vehicles including 12 fire engines have reached the spot and efforts to put out the fire are underway, said the official. 

The blaze erupted at the mall, located near the Oshiwara police station, around 3.10 pm. 

It was declared as `level-2' which denotes a major fire. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Big blow for Pakistan as injured Naseem misses World Cup bus
Big blow for Pakistan as injured Naseem misses World Cup bus

Aiming for their second Cricket World Cup title, Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam and are armed with a strong batting unit that includes Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Mohammed Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Salman Agha.

Asian Games: Indian men's volleyball team make quarters
Asian Games: Indian men's volleyball team make quarters

India will face either Japan or Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Govt, Oppn spar over who did more for space mission
Govt, Oppn spar over who did more for space mission

During the day-long debate, the lines between science and religion often got blurred with many invoking religious texts and the contribution of 'rishi munis' to highlight India's tryst with the extra-terrestrial world.

In Pictures - Comeback man Ashwin strikes!
In Pictures - Comeback man Ashwin strikes!

Images from the first One-Day International between India and Australia in Mohali on Friday.

'They can raid us when they want to'
'They can raid us when they want to'

'We are not worried about raids. We have nothing to hide.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances