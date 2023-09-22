RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Maha puts on hold women empowerment scheme within 24 hrs
September 22, 2023  09:54
image
The Maharashtra government has put on hold a women empowerment scheme within 24 hours of issuing an order regarding its implementation.

The scheme Mukhymantri Mahila Sashaktikaran Abhiyan' was to be implemented in the state from October 2, 2023, to October 1 2024.

The programme was to be monitored by the woman and child development minister, who would submit monthly reports to the chief minister and deputy chief minister, said the order issued on September 20.

The department secretary was to be the nodal officer.

A special officer was to be appointed at the state level, while the woman and child development commissioner, Pune, was to head the programme.

As per the order, the programme was a unified platform to implement all programmes and policies of the state and central governments related to women for their socio-economic development.

However, a fresh notification on September 21 said the order issued the previous day had been stayed until further orders.

The women and child development ministry is handled by Nationalist Congress Party's Aditi Tatkare, the lone woman in the state cabinet who switched sides to join the Eknath Shinde-led government on July 2.

Notably, despite the latest notification to stay the implementation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde mentioned the scheme when he spoke to reporters late Thursday night after the Rajya Sabha passed the women's reservation bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde said, his government has taken the decision to implement the NaMo women empowerment scheme' to ensure women get the benefits of all government programmes.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Govt, Oppn spar over who did more for space mission
Govt, Oppn spar over who did more for space mission

During the day-long debate, the lines between science and religion often got blurred with many invoking religious texts and the contribution of 'rishi munis' to highlight India's tryst with the extra-terrestrial world.

'Hopefully I'll get company' Rai optimistic of Indian team's chances
'Hopefully I'll get company' Rai optimistic of Indian team's chances

India's only Asian Games individual medallist in recurve section, Tarundeep Rai, feels at least one from the men's archery team could win a medal in the Hangzhou edition and end a 13-year-long drought in the continental showpiece.

Can Rupee Dethrone The Dollar?
Can Rupee Dethrone The Dollar?

Those who consider the rupee as a proxy for virility have started thumping their chests and dreaming of dethroning the dollar from its coveted position, observes Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

Heeriye's Jasleen Royal Is A Jetsetter
Heeriye's Jasleen Royal Is A Jetsetter

The singer's travel-friendly fashion pieces will help you step up your tarmac-dressing game.

Canada, allies gathered intel on Indian officials: Report
Canada, allies gathered intel on Indian officials: Report

Canada's allegations of India's involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist in Surrey that sparked a diplomatic row between the two nations are based on both human and signals intelligence and inputs from an ally from Ottawa's Five...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances