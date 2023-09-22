RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lucknow college student shot dead by social media friend
September 22, 2023  21:45
image
A college student was shot dead by a man she befriended on social media in Lucknow, the police said on Friday. 

Accused Aditya Dev Pathak was arrested on Thursday and a country-made pistol was recovered from him, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Syed Ali Abbas said. 

"We received information that a woman -- Nishtha (23) -- was brought dead to hospital during the early hours of Thursday," he said. 

Nishtha, a native of Hardoi, was a third-year student at a private university here. She came in contact with Pathak on social media, the police said. 

On Wednesday, Nishtha went to Pathak's rented apartment in Chinhat police station area. An argument broke out between them following which he shot her, the officer said. 

Pathak later took Nishtha to a hospital and fled from there after leaving her. On finding that she had succumbed due to a gunshot injury, the hospital staff informed the police, he said. 

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been lodged in the matter at Chinhat police station.
