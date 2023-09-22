Losers and winners in the Sensex pack





During the day, it hit a high of 66,445.47 and a low of 65,952.83.





The Nifty fell 68.10 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 19,674.25.





Wipro was the biggest loser among Sensex firms, sliding 2.32 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, ITC, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors. IndusInd Bank, Maruti, State Bank of India,





Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

After oscillating nearly 500 points between gains and losses during the day on Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 221.09 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 66,009.15.