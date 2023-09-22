RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kumaraswamy meets Shah, JD-S in NDA's corner
September 22, 2023  16:51
The Janata Dal-Secular formally joined the National Democratic Alliance on Friday as former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.  

BJP president JP Nadda and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were also present during the meeting.  

Former Prime Minister and JD-S patriarch HD Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy reportedly met BJP president JP Nadda and Amit Shah in the Parliament on Thursday.  

There were talks within Karnataka's political circles for the past few months that the JD-S could ally with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.  

The JD-S had aligned with the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, however, the parties faced a drubbing as the BJP swept 25 out of the 28 seats in Karnataka and even an independent candidate supported by the BJP won from the Mandya constituency.  

The JD-S has allied with both the BJP and the Congress in the state.  -- ANI
