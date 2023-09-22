RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jaishankar to address UNGA session on September 26
September 22, 2023  17:08
File image
File image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday began a nine-day visit to the US, primarily to attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly  in New York and to host a special event on Global South. 

Following the completion of the 78th UNGA related engagements, Jaishankar will visit Washington DC from September 27 to 30 for bilateral meetings with his American interlocutors. 

"During his visit to New York from September 22 to 26, the external affairs minister will be leading the Indian delegation for the high level week at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly," the ministry of external affairs said. 

"In keeping with India's support for Global South, the EAM will be hosting a special event 'India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development'," it said in a statement. 

Jaishankar would also attend various plurilateral and bilateral meetings in New York. 

"The EAM will also be meeting with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Dennis Francis, President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly," the MEA said. 

It said Jaishankar's address at the high level session of the 78th UNGA is scheduled for the forenoon of September 26. 

Upon completion of the UNGA related engagements, he will visit Washington. -- PTI
