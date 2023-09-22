RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
'I died with her': Actor Vijay Antony
September 22, 2023  15:27
image
A few days after Vijay Antony's daughter Meera allegedly died by suicide, the Tamil actor issued an emotional statement on social media. 

In the post written in Tamil, Vijay Antony spoke highly of his daughter. 

The statement in Tamil is loosely translated as: 

"My daughter Meera is such an affectionate and brave girl. She is now in a better and peaceful place where there won't be caste, creed, money, jealousy, pain. 

"She is still talking to me. 

"I died with her. 

"I have now started spending time for her. 

"I will now do good things on her behalf." 

Meera was 16 years old. She breathed her last on September 19 at her residence in Alwarpet, Chennai.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Govt, Oppn spar over who did more for space mission
Govt, Oppn spar over who did more for space mission

During the day-long debate, the lines between science and religion often got blurred with many invoking religious texts and the contribution of 'rishi munis' to highlight India's tryst with the extra-terrestrial world.

Why Salman Loves Gippy Grewal
Why Salman Loves Gippy Grewal

'A face like this cannot go wrong,' Salman Khan endorses Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal at the trailer launch of the latter's new film, Maujaan Hi Maujaan.

Rajasthan minister grabs granite mine from real owner, booked for cheating
Rajasthan minister grabs granite mine from real owner, booked for cheating

The case was registered against the minister and four others earlier this week on the orders of the high court, after the local police allegedly did not act on the complaint filed with them.

Meet Shilpa's Daughter From Sukhee
Meet Shilpa's Daughter From Sukhee

Her adorable fashion pics will lift your spirits.

AAP says no alliance with Cong in Haryana polls
AAP says no alliance with Cong in Haryana polls

The Aam Aadmi Party will fight the 2024 Haryana assembly polls on its own, its state unit vice-president Anurag Dhanda said on Friday, saying the party has a complete organisational structure ready and will soon announce its...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances