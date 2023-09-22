'I died with her': Actor Vijay Antony





In the post written in Tamil, Vijay Antony spoke highly of his daughter.





The statement in Tamil is loosely translated as:





"My daughter Meera is such an affectionate and brave girl. She is now in a better and peaceful place where there won't be caste, creed, money, jealousy, pain.





"She is still talking to me.





"I died with her.





"I have now started spending time for her.





"I will now do good things on her behalf."





Meera was 16 years old. She breathed her last on September 19 at her residence in Alwarpet, Chennai.

A few days after Vijay Antony's daughter Meera allegedly died by suicide, the Tamil actor issued an emotional statement on social media.