Flight ops to remain suspended temporarily at Mumbai airport on Oct 17

A notice to airmen has already been issued to the airlines and other stakeholders six months in advance.





"As a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, both runways - RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on October 17 from 1100 hours to 1700 hours," as per the statement.





This scheduled temporary closure is a part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan, it said.





The facility, which is the second busiest airport in the country after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, has two crossing runways-09/27 (main runway) and 14/32 (secondary runway). -- PTI

