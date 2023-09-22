Cong worker held for harassing female kin of Kerala Left leaders





The police on Thursday night recorded the arrest of Abin Kodankara, who allegedly runs the Facebook page 'Kottayam Kunjachan' through which he had allegedly shared vulgar images and derogatory comments against various family members of some Left leaders.





The police said he will be produced before a local court on Friday.





In his original Facebook profile, Kodankara identifies himself as the ward president of the Congress party and has uploaded numerous images of him with various senior party leaders.





The police said they have seized his mobile phone and further investigation is on.





On September 17, Amrutha Satheesan, wife of CPI-M Rajya Sabha member A A Rahim, had lodged a case against a Facebook page named 'Kottayam Kunjachan', alleging harassment through cyberspace.





The wife of the late youth leader of the CPI-M, P Biju, and a woman leader of the CPI-M from Palakkad, were also subjected to brutal online harassment on the same page.





They had also approached the police, seeking action against the culprits involved in the criminal acts. -- PTI

