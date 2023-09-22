RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Cong worker held for harassing female kin of Kerala Left leaders
September 22, 2023  18:00
image
The Kerala police arrested a 26-year-old man, a local Congress youth leader, from Parassala near Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the online harassment of female family members of the ruling CPI-M. 

The police on Thursday night recorded the arrest of Abin Kodankara, who allegedly runs the Facebook page 'Kottayam Kunjachan' through which he had allegedly shared vulgar images and derogatory comments against various family members of some Left leaders. 

The police said he will be produced before a local court on Friday. 

In his original Facebook profile, Kodankara identifies himself as the ward president of the Congress party and has uploaded numerous images of him with various senior party leaders. 

The police said they have seized his mobile phone and further investigation is on. 

On September 17, Amrutha Satheesan, wife of CPI-M Rajya Sabha member A A Rahim, had lodged a case against a Facebook page named 'Kottayam Kunjachan', alleging harassment through cyberspace. 

The wife of the late youth leader of the CPI-M, P Biju, and a woman leader of the CPI-M from Palakkad, were also subjected to brutal online harassment on the same page. 

They had also approached the police, seeking action against the culprits involved in the criminal acts. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC rejects plea for audit of EVMs, says won't enter into policy issue
SC rejects plea for audit of EVMs, says won't enter into policy issue

Observing that it will not venture into the "policy issue", the top court dismissed the PIL which had also sought a direction to the poll panel to put in the public domain the audit report, if any, of EVM's source code.

Hangzhou-bound India team go down to Karnataka in warm-up match
Hangzhou-bound India team go down to Karnataka in warm-up match

India's Asian Games-bound T20 cricket team lost to Karnataka by four wickets in a pre-departure warm-up fixture, in Bengaluru on Friday.

In Pictures - Shami takes five, Aus set India 277 for victory
In Pictures - Shami takes five, Aus set India 277 for victory

Images from the first One-Day International between India and Australia in Mohali on Friday.

BSE to discontinue SL-M orders to check freak trades
BSE to discontinue SL-M orders to check freak trades

Leading stock exchange BSE has decided to discontinue Stop Loss Market (SL-M) orders from October 9 to prevent erroneous order placement arising out of manual or algo trades. This came after a recent freak trade incident caused a lot of...

MotoGP apologises after broadcasting distorted India map sans J&K
MotoGP apologises after broadcasting distorted India map sans J&K

India are hosting a motorsport event of this magnitude for the first time since the 2013 Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, which was dropped from the calendar due to financial, taxation and bureaucratic issues.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances