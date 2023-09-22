Canada: Winnipeg Police confirms death of gangster Sukhdool Singh

Winnipeg Police Service confirmed the death of gangster Sukhdool Singh Gill in Canada's Winnipeg, saying that its homicide unit had identified the victim as Gill and his family members have been informed of his killing.





It added that an investigation is being conducted into the matter.





In a statement, Winnipeg Police Service said, "The Homicide Unit has now identified the victim as 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill, and notifications to family members have been made. The investigation is ongoing."





The Winnipeg Police Service on September 20, around 10 am (local time), responded to an incident in the North Inkster Industrial area, according to the statement.





North District General Patrol officers, assisted by members of the Tactical Support Team, reached at a residence in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive, where they found a deceased adult male victim, Winnipeg Police Service said in a statement.





The victim was taken to the hospital and the homicide unit started the investigation. No arrests have been made.





On Thursday, multiple Indian agencies corroborated reports of the death of wanted gangster Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, in Winnipeg, Canada.





Sources say Duneke was shot dead by an unidentified assailant.





Duneke's death was also confirmed by his family in Punjab.





"His uncle and daughter here have given information about his death. We are authenticating the details. As per our record 15-16 cases are registered against him," said SSP Moga J Elanchezhian.





Sukhdool Singh was murdered to avenge the killing of Gurlal Brar, a close relative of US-based gangster Goldy Brar, according to sources.





A gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the murder earlier on Thursday, claiming that Sukhdool Singh was killed when he was at his flat in Winnipeg city. -- ANI

