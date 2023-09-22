Canada, allies spied on Indian diplomats: CBC

Despite Canadian PM Justin Trudeau failing to provide any evidence to back his allegations on India's involvement in the death of Khalistani operative Hardeep Nijjar, Canada based news platform CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) claims that Canada has amassed human and signal intelligence in the probe.





CBC claimed citing sources that the intelligence gathered by the Canadian government includes conversations with Indian diplomats in the country.





It has further claimed that some Indian officials have 'not denied' the existence of the intelligence in private.





This comes after Canada PM Justin Trudeau alleged India's role behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





New Delhi has rejected such allegations calling them 'absurd' and 'motivated'.





In his news conference in New York on Thursday the Canadian Prime Minister however failed to present any evidence to back his claims. Trudeau was repeatedly quizzed on the nature of the allegations but stuck to reiterating that there were 'credible reasons' to believe that India was linked to the death of Nijjar.





According to CBC News, the Canadian government has amassed both human and signal intelligence in a months-long investigation of Nijjar's death. That intelligence includes communications involving Indian diplomats present in Canada.





As per CBC News, the intelligence did not come solely from Canada, and some were also provided by an unnamed ally in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance (the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada).





In connection with the case, several Canadian officials have gone to India seeking 'cooperation' in the investigation of Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death the report says.





Canada's National Security and Intelligence Adviser Jody Thomas was in India for over four days in mid-August, then again for five days this month.





That last visit overlapped with the meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CBC News reported.





The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday however said that no information has been shared by Canada regarding the killing of Nijjar. -- ANI