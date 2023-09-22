RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP leader in poll-bound MP quits party for denying ticket, to join Congress
September 22, 2023  22:39
image
A Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district Dinesh Malhar has resigned from the party and said that he would join the Congress party.  

Dinesh Malhar was demanding a ticket for Rau constituency from the BJP since 2008 but the party did not show interest. 

Malhar resigned from the party on September 18 and said that he would formally take membership of Congress in the presence of former CM Kamal Nath in the district tomorrow.  

"Rau constituency was formed in 2008 and since then I have been demanding a ticket from the BJP. But the party had promised to accommodate me somewhere else. Even after 15 years, BJP neither gave me a ticket nor a proper place in the party," he said.  

Apart from this, during civic body elections, the party first gave a ticket to his tribal supporter Priya Gavlane from ward 75 and then withdrew the ticket calling her a Christian. 

After that Basant Pargi was given a ticket by the BJP in place of Priya, who lost the election, Malhar said.  

"In 2008, when Jitu Jirati was given the ticket for the first time from the constituency, I had protested but after the party's persuasion, I agreed. Last time the BJP gave ticket to Madhu Verma from Rau but he lost, this time the party again gave ticket to him," Malhar said.  -- ANI
