RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
BJP issues show cause notice to Bidhuri
September 22, 2023  16:12
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday issued a show cause notice to its Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri for his use of objectionable words against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in Parliament during a discussion on Chandrayaan mission's success.

BJP sources said the party has sought a reply from the South Delhi MP for his use of unparliamentary words.

Bidhuri had used derogatory words against Ali while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Speaker Om Birla later expunged those words. Union minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret for Bidhuri's remarks.

The video of Bidhuri's controversial references to the Muslim MP have gone viral with opposition parties demanding strict action against him, including suspension from the House.

Speaker Birla has cautioned him and warned of strict action if such an offence is repeated.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Coaching industry is toxic'
'Coaching industry is toxic'

'Looking back, there is every chance that I would not have opted for Kota.'' 'The biggest flaw is that your personality gets blocked.' 'It took me two years to get back to 'being human' again.'

Govt, Oppn spar over who did more for space mission
Govt, Oppn spar over who did more for space mission

During the day-long debate, the lines between science and religion often got blurred with many invoking religious texts and the contribution of 'rishi munis' to highlight India's tryst with the extra-terrestrial world.

Panghal wins bronze and quota for Paris Olympics
Panghal wins bronze and quota for Paris Olympics

Young Indian wrestler Antim Panghal's superb campaign at the World Championships culminated with a bronze medal, a performance that also earned the country a 53kg quota for the Paris Olympics.

'Can I get a monthly income of Rs 2.5L?'
'Can I get a monthly income of Rs 2.5L?'

rediffGURU Sunil Lala answers your MF-related queries.

Markets end in red for 4th day; Sensex sheds 221 points
Markets end in red for 4th day; Sensex sheds 221 points

Wipro was the biggest loser among Sensex firms, sliding 2.32 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, ITC, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors. IndusInd Bank, Maruti, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances