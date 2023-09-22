RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Athletes' visa row: Anurag Thakur cancels China visit
September 22, 2023  19:57
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday decided to cancel his upcoming visit to Hangzhou for the Asian Games as a mark of protest against China's decision to deny visas to three Indian wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh. 

Female players Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu have been denied accreditation, which also works as visa for the Asian Games that officially open on Saturday in Hangzhou. 

"Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports @ianuragthakur cancels visit to China for the Asian Games as India strongly protests China's targeted and pre-meditated discrimination against Indian sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh by denying them accreditation and entry to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China," a sports ministry statement said. 

The northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh is viewed by China in its entirety as Chinese territory. 

"Ministry of external affairs, government of India, issues statement underscoring the fact that in keeping with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," the statement added. -- PTI
