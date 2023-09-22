RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ashutosh Gowariker to create film based on Adi Shankaracharya
September 22, 2023  20:04
A view of the 108-feet-tall 'Statue of Oneness' of Adi Shankaracharya in MP's Omkareshwar
Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is collaborating with the Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas to "bring the life and wisdom of Adi Shankaracharya" to the screen. 

Titled Shankar, the forthcoming film promises to be a mesmerising journey through the annals of time, providing audiences with a unique insight into the life of one of India's most profound philosophical luminaries, the makers said in a press note issued on Friday. 

Gowariker, known for films such as Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar and Panipat, said he is honoured to get the opportunity to work on the project. 

"Adi Shankaracharya was a remarkable figure in Indian history, and his teachings continue to resonate with people around the world. I am deeply honoured to have the opportunity to illuminate his life and wisdom on the cinematic canvas in collaboration with Nyas and Ekatma Dham," the director said. 

The announcement comes a day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled a 108-feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district of the state as part of its Rs 2,141 crore `Statue of Oneness' project. -- PTI
