24 candidates in fray for DUSU elections
September 22, 2023  14:22
image
Delhi University students thronged polling booths on Friday to cast their votes for the students union election that is taking place after a gap of three years. 

Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for the student body election this time. 

While students of the day classes can cast their votes until 1 pm, those from the evening classes can cast their votes from 3 pm to 7:30 pm. 

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress's student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the CPI-M-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA), affiliated to the CPI-ML (Liberation), have fielded candidates for all four posts. 

ABVP candidate for the post of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Tushar Dedha appealed to the students to exercise their voting rights peacefully. 

"Students are coming out in large numbers and casting their votes. We are confident that the majority of votes will go in favour of the ABVP panel. I appeal to all the students of Delhi University to maintain peace in the election process and exercise their voting rights," he said.
