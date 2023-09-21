RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Women's reservation bill to face RS test today
September 21, 2023  09:25
image
The women's reservation bill, passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday, is set for another litmus test today in the Rajya Sabha on Day 4 of the special session of Parliament.

After a spirited eight-hour debate in which 60 members participated, the Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, with 454 members voting in favour and two against it.

The bill received 454 votes in favour and only two votes against it.

The women's quota can only be implemented after the first delimitation of constituencies following the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill. This is likely to occur in 2027, as delimitation is only conducted after the next census. Therefore, the bill may not come into effect until 2029. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nipah Is Keeping Kerala Tourists At Bay
Nipah Is Keeping Kerala Tourists At Bay

The tourism industry expects a short-term impact, as it is counting on the state's proven expertise in managing such crises.

On The Scent Of A Laddu
On The Scent Of A Laddu

It should have been much easier to find this farsan maker's premises given the number of two-wheelers that stream up to this address the day before Ganesh Chaturthi to collect armfuls of bags of laddus, chuda and other kind of...

Alia-Ayan Party With The Ambanis
Alia-Ayan Party With The Ambanis

*Everyone* turned up when Nita and Mukesh Ambani invited them to their home Antilia in south Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Why Odds Are Against New Mutual Funds
Why Odds Are Against New Mutual Funds

Meaningful market share would go to those who have the distribution strength to push their products, such as banks.

World Cup: Like Team India Jersey?
World Cup: Like Team India Jersey?

Adidas have made one significant change. Instead of the three white stripes on the shoulders, the World Cup jerseys spot the colours of the Tricolour.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances