Women's reservation bill to face RS test today

The women's reservation bill, passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday, is set for another litmus test today in the Rajya Sabha on Day 4 of the special session of Parliament.





After a spirited eight-hour debate in which 60 members participated, the Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, with 454 members voting in favour and two against it.





The bill received 454 votes in favour and only two votes against it.





The women's quota can only be implemented after the first delimitation of constituencies following the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill. This is likely to occur in 2027, as delimitation is only conducted after the next census. Therefore, the bill may not come into effect until 2029.