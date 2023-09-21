RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Women's reservation bill introduced in Rajya Sabha
September 21, 2023  11:31
image
A landmark bill to reserve a third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
   
The 128th Constitution Amendment Bill, which was approved by two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, was introduced in the Upper House by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
 
Rajya Sabha will have a seven-and-a-half hour window to discuss the bill.The legislation is widely expected to get approval of the Upper House.
 
It will then require approval of majority of state assemblies. It will be implemented after a delimitation exercise based on Census data is completed.
 
This is the seventh attempt since 1996 to get the women's reservation bill passed.
 
Women presently make up for nearly half of India's 95 crore registered voters but comprise only 15 per cent of lawmakers in Parliament and 10 per cent in state assemblies.
 
The 33 per cent reservation for women will not apply to the upper house of Parliament and state legislatures. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trudeau mum on India's sharp reaction to Canada's charge
Trudeau mum on India's sharp reaction to Canada's charge

India has strongly rejected Trudeau's statement made in the Canadian Parliament and said "allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated."

Alarming erosion of fundamental rights in India: UN
Alarming erosion of fundamental rights in India: UN

"India risks becoming one of the world's main generators of instability, atrocities and violence because of the massive scale and gravity of the violations and abuses targeting mainly religious and other minorities such as Muslims,...

'Trudeau has made a major gamble'
'Trudeau has made a major gamble'

'If Trudeau chooses to repeat his allegations in his UN speech on Friday, it would create a whole new escalation.'

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid diplomatic row
Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid diplomatic row

In a strongly-worded advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi referred to "threats" targeting Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community that oppose the "anti-India agenda", and asked Indian nationals to...

Asian Games: India women enter cricket semis on ranking!
Asian Games: India women enter cricket semis on ranking!

The India women's cricket team advanced to the semi-finals of the Asian Games after their opening match against Malaysia was called off due to rain in Hangzhou on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances