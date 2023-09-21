RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
What happened to Air India Kanishka in 1985
September 21, 2023  15:13
image
At a time of heightened Indo-Canada tensions over Khalistani terrorists in the North American country, the report of the Honourable Bob Rae, Independent Advisor to Canada's Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on outstanding questions with respect to the bombing of Air India Flight 182, makes for timely reading.

The flight, for  those who may not know, left Toronto with a bomb onboard the 'Kanishka' aircraft, which exploded off the Ireland coast on June 23, 1985, killing all 329 passengers onboard. 

The report into one of the worst air tragedies can be read here.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Prez not invited to new Parl as she is tribal, widow: Stalin Jr
Prez not invited to new Parl as she is tribal, widow: Stalin Jr

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with some opposition leaders too expressed surprise over the President not being invited to the important occasion of shifting Parliament to new premises.

Djokovic best in history: Rafael Nadal
Djokovic best in history: Rafael Nadal

With Novak Djokovic having overtaken his impressive haul of most major titles in men's tennis, Rafael Nadal conceded the Serbian is the best player in history.

Rahul Gandhi turns coolie, lifts luggage at Delhi station
Rahul Gandhi turns coolie, lifts luggage at Delhi station

Gandhi was also seen wearing the porters' trademark red shirt and lifting luggage over his head.

Alarming erosion of fundamental rights in India: UN
Alarming erosion of fundamental rights in India: UN

"India risks becoming one of the world's main generators of instability, atrocities and violence because of the massive scale and gravity of the violations and abuses targeting mainly religious and other minorities such as Muslims,...

'Today it's Canada, it could be something else tomorrow'
'Today it's Canada, it could be something else tomorrow'

'You know the kind of force involved in all of this. They are not good for the country where all of this will happen.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances