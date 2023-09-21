What happened to Air India Kanishka in 1985





The flight, for those who may not know, left Toronto with a bomb onboard the 'Kanishka' aircraft, which exploded off the Ireland coast on June 23, 1985, killing all 329 passengers onboard.





The report into one of the worst air tragedies can be read here

At a time of heightened Indo-Canada tensions over Khalistani terrorists in the North American country, the report of the Honourable Bob Rae, Independent Advisor to Canada's Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on outstanding questions with respect to the bombing of Air India Flight 182, makes for timely reading.