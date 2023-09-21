We are not looking at provoking India: Trudeau





Trudeau, who answered the questions in both English and French as Canada is a bilingual nation, said, "I call upon the Government of India to work with us, to take seriously these allegations and to allow justice to follow its course. We are not looking at provoking India."





"As a country of the rule of the law, we have an obligation to ensure that those processes unfold in a rigorous and independent manner and that is what we are ensuing and we stand for international based order. We are highlighting how unacceptable it would be for any country to be involved in the killing of a citizen on their home soil..." Trudeau said.





"As I said on Monday, there are credible reasons to believe that agents of the Government of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil, which is something of utmost and foundational importance in the country of rule of law, in a world where international rules-based order matters.





"We have an independent justice system and robust processes that will follow their course and we call upon the Government of India to engage with us, to move forward on getting to the truth of this matter," he said.





"I think it's extremely important that as a country with a strong and independent justice system we allow those justice processes to unfold themselves with the utmost integrity. But I can assure you, the decision to share these allegations on the floor of the House of Commons was not done lightly. It was done with utmost seriousness..."





"...I had a direct and frank conversation with the prime minister (Modi), in which I shared my concerns in no uncertain terms...





"We call upon the Government of India to take seriously this matter and to work with us to shed full transparency and ensure accountability and justice in this matter.





"We are a country of the rule of law. We are going to continue to do the work necessary to keep Canadians safe and to uphold our values and the international rules-based order. That's our focus right now."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is at the UNGA, spoke to the media on Thursday about the diplomatic standoff with India.