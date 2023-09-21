'US did not rebuff Canada' over Nijjar killing

Adrienne Watson, the US national security council spokesperson

Adrienne Watson, the US national security council spokesperson, has posted on X that "reports that we rebuffed Canada in any way' on the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and its allegation of India's role in it, "are flatly false. We are coordinating and consulting with Canada closely on this issue. This is a serious matter and we support Canada's ongoing law enforcement efforts. We are also engaging the Indian government."