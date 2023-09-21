RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


US court relief for Covid sceptic PIO doctor
September 21, 2023  15:04
Representational image
A US federal court of appeals ruled earlier this month that the White House, surgeon general, CDC and FBI "likely violated the First Amendment' by exerting a pressure campaign on social media companies to censor COVID-19 skeptics -- including Stanford epidemiologist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, reports Rikki Schlott in New York Post

For Dr Bhattacharya, the ruling came as second enlightenment, he says. 

"It's a ruling that says there's a democracy of ideas. The issue is not whether the ideas are wrong or right. The question is who gets to control what ideas are expressed in the public square?' he tells Schlott, here.
