US consulting with Canada on Nijjar killing: WH
September 21, 2023  08:59
image
The spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, on Wednesday rejected reports of the United States rebuffing Canada after the latter accused the Indian government for its role in  assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
 
 Watson said they are "coordinating and consulting" with Canada and also "engaging" with the Indian government. 
 
Watson made the statement in response to reports in the American media that Washington has distanced itself from Canada's allegation about New Delhi's involvement in the killing of Nijjar, a wanted Khalistani leader in India. 

The report highlighted the diplomatic challenges faced by the Biden administration as it seeks to maintain strong relations with both India and Canada.
 
 In a post shared on X, Adrienne Watson stated, "Reports that we rebuffed Canada in any way on this are flatly false. We are coordinating and consulting with Canada closely on this issue. This is a serious matter and we support Canadas ongoing law enforcement efforts. We are also engaging the Indian government."
 
 Earlier, US National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said "serious allegations" were levelled by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against India in the killing of Nijjar, adding that the US wanted the matter handled in a "transparent" way.
 
 In an interview with CBS News, Kirby urged India to cooperate in the investigation. 

"These allegations are serious and we know that Canadians are investigating and we certainly don't want to get ahead of that investigation. We urge India to cooperate in that investigation as well," Kirby said in the interview.
