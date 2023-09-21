RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Uproar in AP assembly over Naidu's arrest, Speaker suspends TDP members
September 21, 2023  19:10
image
The arrest of TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the AP Skill Development Corporation scam rocked the Andhra Pradesh assembly on Thursday, and all the members of the opposition party were suspended for allegedly disrupting the proceedings. 

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram barred three members-- two from Telugu Desam Party and one from YSR Congress-- for the rest of the session. 

While the other opposition legislators were suspended for the day for indulging in sloganeering demanding the release of former CM Chandrababu Naidu and seeking a discussion on the matter. 

Naidu is currently lodged in a prison in Rajamahendravaram. 

The Speaker also warned Hindupur MLA and actor Balakrishna for "twirling his moustache" and "slapping the thigh" in the House, saying he will excuse the legislator this time as it was his first instance of 'unacceptable' behaviour. 

After announcing the suspension, Sitharam adjourned the House to Friday. 

The legislators who were suspended for the entire session are P Keshav, A Satya Prasad from TDP and K Sridhar Reddy of YSRCP. Sridhar Reddy was suspended from the party for alleged anti-party activities a few months ago. -- PTI
