Trudeau evades questions on charges against India
September 21, 2023  11:18
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not respond to questions about India rejecting allegations made by him in Parliament about India's involvement in the killing of a prominent Khalistani separatist leader.
Trudeau was in the United Nations Headquarters to attend the high-level 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

On Wednesday, he spoke at the Climate Ambition Summit, the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine and at the Global Carbon Pricing event at an especially constructed SDG Pavilion in the UN premises.
India has strongly rejected Trudeau's statement made in the Canadian Parliament and said "allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated."

Trudeau has made allegations in the Canadian Parliament of the involvement of agents of the Indian government in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

Nijjar was one of India's most-wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head and was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen outside a gurdwara in Surrey in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on June 18.

Bilateral ties between India and Canada have been tense in recent months. Trade talks have been derailed and Canada just cancelled trade talks. -- PTI
