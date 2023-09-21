RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Tight security arrangements put in place ahead of DU students' union polls
September 21, 2023  18:30
image
Around 500 security personnel will be deployed at Delhi University's North Campus for the students' union elections on Friday, officials said. 

Adequate arrangements have also been made in the South Campus of the university for the election. 

They said that more than 10 station house officers have been deployed to ensure security at the colleges while 25 police motorcycles are patrolling the area. 

Deputy commissioner of police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the local police, central paramilitary forces and reserve staffers will be deployed to provide adequate security during voting and on the counting day. 

"More focus will be on the security of strong rooms, counting centres and colleges. We have certain priority areas... there should be no inconvenience to the public and traffic movement should not be hampered. The police will take measures to ensure that there is no crime against women," Kalsi said. 

He said that several pickets have been put in place, round-the-clock vigil has been increased and social media is being monitored. 

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said picket checking and patrolling are underway. 

"Outsiders will not be allowed (on the campus) during the election. We are also in touch with the administration of the colleges. Adequate security arrangements have been made for the election in South Campus. Patrolling on vehicles as well as on foot is underway," the DCP said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rahul Gandhi turns coolie, lifts luggage at Delhi station
Rahul Gandhi turns coolie, lifts luggage at Delhi station

Gandhi was also seen wearing the porters' trademark red shirt and lifting luggage over his head.

In Pictures - Bayern beat Manchester Utd; Arsenal thrash PSV
In Pictures - Bayern beat Manchester Utd; Arsenal thrash PSV

A summary of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage action, on Wednesday.

Prez not invited to new Parl as she is tribal, widow: Stalin Jr
Prez not invited to new Parl as she is tribal, widow: Stalin Jr

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with some opposition leaders too expressed surprise over the President not being invited to the important occasion of shifting Parliament to new premises.

Why Odds Are Against New Mutual Funds
Why Odds Are Against New Mutual Funds

Meaningful market share would go to those who have the distribution strength to push their products, such as banks.

After LS, women's reservation bill introduced in RS
After LS, women's reservation bill introduced in RS

Introducing the 128th Constitution Amendment Bill, which was approved by a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Meghwal recounted the measures initiated by the Narendra Modi government for the empowerment of women over the...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances