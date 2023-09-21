RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Temporarily unable to process visas in Canada due to: India
September 21, 2023  16:54
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
India on Thursday said Canada did not share any specific information with India on the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case. 

Addressing the media, the external affairs ministry said, "We provided specific information with Canada on anti-India activities carried out from Canadian soil." 

The MEA also said that the Indian high commission and consulates in Canada are temporarily unable to process visa applications as work in that country has been disrupted due to security issues.

On Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's charge of link between the killing of Nijjar and agencies associated with the Indian government, MEA said, "These charges are politically motivated, and there is a degree of prejudice." 

India has also apprises its leading allies of its views on the diplomatic row with Canada. 

On the tit for tat expulsion of diplomats by the two countries, the MEA said it expects a reduction in the Canada's diplomatic presence in the country. 

"Expect a reduction in Canada's diplomatic presence in India as we feel there should be parity of strength, rank equivalence by both sides," the MEA said. 

Canadian diplomatic presence in India is higher than that of India in Canada, there should be parity in strength, MEA said.
'They should come to Pakistan. It's not fair that they do not come to Pakistan. The Indian team is much better than us. We have a beautiful hotel just across the stadium. If Indians come it will send a good message that we are good...

India on Thursday said there is a degree of prejudice in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations against it on the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada and termed these as "politically motivated".

After a year's delay due to COVID-19, the 19th Asian Games officially opens in Hangzhou on Saturday with hosts China eager to lift a country mired in economic gloom.

With economic problems and job cuts, Hangzhou locals and people in other parts of China are not very pleased about hosting the Asian Games.

Trudeau stayed at the Lalit Hotel in the national capital during his stay for the G20 Summit.

