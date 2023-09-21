Temporarily unable to process visas in Canada due to...: India





Addressing the media, the external affairs ministry said, "We provided specific information with Canada on anti-India activities carried out from Canadian soil."





The MEA also said that the Indian high commission and consulates in Canada are temporarily unable to process visa applications as work in that country has been disrupted due to security issues.





On Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's charge of link between the killing of Nijjar and agencies associated with the Indian government, MEA said, "These charges are politically motivated, and there is a degree of prejudice."





India has also apprises its leading allies of its views on the diplomatic row with Canada.





On the tit for tat expulsion of diplomats by the two countries, the MEA said it expects a reduction in the Canada's diplomatic presence in the country.





"Expect a reduction in Canada's diplomatic presence in India as we feel there should be parity of strength, rank equivalence by both sides," the MEA said.





India on Thursday said Canada did not share any specific information with India on the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case.