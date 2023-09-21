RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Shah Rukh offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with son AbRam
September 21, 2023  20:10
image
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday offered prayers at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai along with his younger son AbRam. Lalbaugcha Raja is a Lord Ganesha idol kept at Lalbaug, a locality in Mumbai, during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. 

SRK was seen in his old famous ponytail look and donned a white shirt, while AbRam looked cute in a red kurta. 

Several pictures and videos of the superstar surfaced on social media. 

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a place of worship founded in 1934. 

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades. 

Lalbaugcha Raja's first look was unveiled earlier on Friday evening, days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada' and this year the festival commenced on September 19. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How Vizhinjam Port Can Change India's Shipping Fortunes
How Vizhinjam Port Can Change India's Shipping Fortunes

'It will be important strategically and geographically because there is no port in India which is as close to the international shipping route as Vizhinjam.'

Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada
Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Gangster Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke, one of Punjab's most wanted criminals, was killed in the Canadian city of Winnipeg by unidentified people, sources said on Thursday.

Alarming erosion of fundamental rights in India: UN
Alarming erosion of fundamental rights in India: UN

"India risks becoming one of the world's main generators of instability, atrocities and violence because of the massive scale and gravity of the violations and abuses targeting mainly religious and other minorities such as Muslims,...

India's big stars who will miss Asian Games 2023
India's big stars who will miss Asian Games 2023

A few Indian stars will have to go through the disappointment of watching all the action from afar.

'He insisted I call him 'Dev'
'He insisted I call him 'Dev'

'I would like to feel that he had a special place in his heart for me as I do in my heart to this day.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances